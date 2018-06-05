Woman arrested after toddlers found running the streets

BATON ROUGE- One woman has been arrested after two young children were found wandering the streets while she was passed out at home.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to a home on South Boulevard in reference to two children running in the streets. When officers arrived at the home they found Sebryna Keowa passed out in the living room.

The two children, ages three and one, were later found near a canal. The children didn't have shoes on, and the youngest was only wearing a diaper.

According to the arrest report, Keowa admitted to having one drink. Authorities found a cigarette box with a crack cocaine pipe inside. Another crack pipe was found in Keowa's purse.

The report also states that the home was not considered to be livable and presented a danger to the children living there.

Keowa was charged with child desertion and possession of drug paraphernalia.