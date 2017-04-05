Woman arrested after stealing thousands through delinquent loans

Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - An ex-employee of a consumer finance and loan company has been arrested after she allegedly altered customers' loans.

Deputies met with the manager of Delta Credit Inc. in December after he found that several loans prepared by an ex-employee had become delinquent loans.

According to arrest records, 53-year-old Dell Lands worked at Delta Credit as a customer care representative from Dec. 2014 to April 2016.

It was discovered that during her time there she had altered multiple loans without the customers' knowledge. This resulted in the theft of about $1,000 from each loan.

Lands was arrested and charged with felony theft, bank fraud and forgery.