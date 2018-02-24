Woman arrested after reportedly shooting boyfriend

BATON ROUGE - A 39-year-old Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she reportedly shot her boyfriend Friday.

According to arrest records, on Feb. 23, the victim was in a vehicle with the defendant, Elisa Landry, when she pulled into a driveway off of Oak Villa Boulevard and shot him multiple times. The victim then got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby residence to call 911.

Police arrived on scene and located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Landry reportedly fled the scene in her vehicle with the victim's three-year-old child without his permission.

The victim said Landry, his live-in girlfriend of a year and a half, shot him because she thought he had been cheating on her.

Authorities later contacted Landry and placed her under arrest. According to arrest records, Landry actively resisted arrest by attempting to elbow and kick a detective.

She was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of simple kidnapping and one count of resisting a police officer with force or violence.