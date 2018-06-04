Woman arrested after marijuana grow operation found in bathroom

BATON ROUGE - A 34-year-old woman was arrested after a marijuana grow operation was found in the bathroom of her mobile home trailer.

According to arrest records, a narcotics detective with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to the 14000 block of Hooper Road on Sunday, June 3 around 1:00 p.m.

A lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office originally responded to the scene, where a person complained that their neighbor was growing marijuana.

The accused, Victoria Weinstein, was nearby and could hear everyone talking to the lieutenant. Weinstein was then seen talking on her cell phone, saying that neighbors were telling cops about the marijuana, according to arrest records.

After speaking with the complainant, the lieutenant contacted Weinstein next door and advised her of her rights.

Weinstein immediately said that her live-in boyfriend has been growing marijuana inside their trailer. She also said he had "finished product," as well.

Authorities obtained permission from Weinstein to search the residence. The lieutenant then called the narcotics detective after finding a marijuana grow operation in a bathtub.

Authorities learned that her and her boyfriend, Aaron Smith, have lived together for eight years and also have a 6-year-old son that stays in the residence. Smith and their 6-year-old son were out of town at the time.

Weinstein said she knew Smith was growing the marijuana but was scared to notify law enforcement. Weinstein also admitted to watering the marijuana plants earlier that morning.

The following items were collected from the trailer, according to arrest records:

- 18 marijuana plants

- 39.4 grams of marijuana contained in a black cylindrical tube

- 594.7 grams of marijuana contained in a glass jar

- One large and one small digital scale

Weinstein was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.