73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested after making threat against daughter's school

54 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 May 25, 2018 7:43 AM May 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing a terrorizing charge after making a threat to shoot people at her child's school.

Around noon on Thursday, authorities were contacted by Christo Rey School in reference to the threat. According to the arrest report, a parent called the school's counselor in reference to her daughter's grades.

The parent was identified as Evelyn Mearidy.

Mearidy allegedly made a threat to the school's personnel. Authorities were told that Mearidy accused one of the teachers of being "flippy mouthed" and giving her child a bad grade.

According to the arrest report, Mearidy then stated that she had loaded gun and allegedly made a muffled statement about possibly using it to shoot people. The school was placed on lockdown in response to Mearidy's threat.

Mearidy is being charged with one count of terrorizing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days