Woman arrested after making threat against daughter's school

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing a terrorizing charge after making a threat to shoot people at her child's school.

Around noon on Thursday, authorities were contacted by Christo Rey School in reference to the threat. According to the arrest report, a parent called the school's counselor in reference to her daughter's grades.

The parent was identified as Evelyn Mearidy.

Mearidy allegedly made a threat to the school's personnel. Authorities were told that Mearidy accused one of the teachers of being "flippy mouthed" and giving her child a bad grade.

According to the arrest report, Mearidy then stated that she had loaded gun and allegedly made a muffled statement about possibly using it to shoot people. The school was placed on lockdown in response to Mearidy's threat.

Mearidy is being charged with one count of terrorizing.