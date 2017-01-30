Woman arrested after killing pet, posting video on social media

MONTEGUT - Police arrested a Bourg woman Thursday after she killed a pet rabbit and posted a video to social media in December.

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the 100 block of La. Highway 55 after the video was shared several times. The owner of the animal called Animal Control who told her to contact the sheriff's office.

Jazmine Babin, 18, was issued a misdemeanor summons for slamming the animal to the ground, which left it wounded. After receiving more video evidence, deputies arrested 19-year-old Kagon Duplantis of Chauvin Thursday for killing the animal.

According to the sheriff's office, Duplantis killed the injured rabbit by slamming it against a truck. She says she was told to do so to put it out of its misery.

Investigators say the suspects were drinking alcohol when they decided to hurt the animal.