84°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after hitting officer with car in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A woman accused of hitting an off-duty police officer with her car has been arrested in northwest Louisiana.
KSLA-TV reports that Shreveport Police issued a warrant for 30-year-old Tamara Lewis' arrest Monday. She is accused of hitting the officer, who was working as a security officer, after attempting to shoplift.
Police say the officer spotted Lewis attempting to steal from Dillard's in Mall St. Vincent in mid-March. She stuck the officer with her Chevrolet Impala.
The officer was not seriously injured. Lewis is being held at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and charged with aggravated battery. It's unclear if she has an attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police seeking identity of bank card thieves
-
Port Allen residents concerned about proposed development along LA 1
-
Police: Woman arrested for helping work release inmate escape
-
Officials to hold event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month
-
McKinley High School alumni react to proposed tax renewal
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...