Woman arrested after hitting officer with car in Louisiana

PHOTO: Action News 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A woman accused of hitting an off-duty police officer with her car has been arrested in northwest Louisiana.

KSLA-TV reports that Shreveport Police issued a warrant for 30-year-old Tamara Lewis' arrest Monday. She is accused of hitting the officer, who was working as a security officer, after attempting to shoplift.

Police say the officer spotted Lewis attempting to steal from Dillard's in Mall St. Vincent in mid-March. She stuck the officer with her Chevrolet Impala.

The officer was not seriously injured. Lewis is being held at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and charged with aggravated battery. It's unclear if she has an attorney.