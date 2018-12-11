Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after causing incident at son's school
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing charges following an incident at an area middle school.
On November 2, Faith Celestine was called to Capitol Middle School because her teenage son had been arrested for attacking a teacher. At the school, authorities told Celestine she needed to sign a form, so her son could be released to her. At that time, Celestine agreed to sign the form and authorities took the handcuffs off the teen.
At some point, the teen became disruptive and was told by Celestine to stand outside the office. Once out the door, the teen began to fight with Celestine's adult son.
Celestine then told them to take the fight outside. When everyone was outside, Celestine told her sons to "run" because she didn't have bail money for them.
Arrest documents say, the two men fled following Celestine's order.
Authorities told Celestine she still needed to sign the custody form, but she refused. Documents say a deputy then attempted to place Celestine under arrest. Celestine began to yell at the responding deputy and said she "wasn't going to jail." She then fled the scene.
Celestine was charged with disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and resisting an officer.
The arrest document didn't say if any other arrests had been made.
