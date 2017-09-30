Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping man from home at knifepoint

RACELAND - A 56-year-old Raceland woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a man's home and forced him to drive her somewhere at knifepoint.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Charlene Shelby was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and second-degree kidnapping.

On Friday, Sept. 29, just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary at a residence on LA Highway 1 in Raceland.

Through the initial investigation, deputies learned Shelby arrived at the home around 30 minutes prior, and allegedly forced her way into the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Once inside, Shelby grabbed a knife, approached the homeowner and demanded a ride, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Shelby grabbed the victim's wallet from the counter and said she would give it back once he drove her to Brocato Lane in Raceland.

The man drove Shelby to Brocato Lane and dropped her off, according to the Sheriff's Office. She then gave the victim his wallet back.

The man then returned home and discovered the cash had been removed from his wallet.

Deputies later made contact with Shelby at her residence and she was arrested. She was initially brought to a local hospital for treatment of cuts on her arm. Investigators believe Shelby sustained the cuts after breaking the glass to force her way into the man's home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Shelby was later transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where she was booked on the aforementioned charges.