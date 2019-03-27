Woman arrested after agents find more than $300,000 worth of meth

LAFAYETTE - Authorities have arrested a woman after seizing more than $300,000 worth of meth following a narcotics investigation.

On March 26, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Verot School Road. At the scene, agents seized multiple illegal narcotics.

Authorities found 4.1 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of $342,000, four Diphenhydramine tablets, four Gabapentin tablets, and one black digital scale.

One suspect, 27-year-old Rayniece Simson, was arrested as a result of the investigation. Simon was charged with possession with intent to distribute Crystal Methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.