Woman and dog spend night trapped in crashed car in California creek

Photo: The Press Democrat

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A woman who drove off a highway into a swollen Northern California creek was rescued after spending a chilly night in the backseat with her dog.



The Press Democrat reported Sunday that Victoria Trautvetter was rescued after an eight-hour ordeal when someone spotted the car in Austin Creek.



Trautvetter drove her Subaru off Cazadero Highway late Friday night. The car rolled once and ended upright in the middle of the stream.



The 67-year-old climbed into the backseat where she and her dog, Jasper, could stay dry and waited for help.



Tow truck driver John Yost says it was a double miracle. The car ended up on its wheels and was lodged against a rock so it wasn't swept downstream and it was prevented from flooding further.