Woman allegedly tries to run over woman dating her ex

Thursday, February 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are charging a woman with attempted second-degree murder after she tried to run over another woman.

The incident occurred Monday in the 2800 block of Calumet Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was walking down the street when she noticed a 2001 red Mercury LeSabre. The car was being driven by 56-year-old Tama Johnson.

Once the victim noticed the car, she heard the engine roar and saw the car accelerate toward her. The victim tried to get out of the way of the car, but the car continued to advance.

Johnson's car hit the left side of the victim causing her to fly into the air and land on her back in a ditch, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and woke up on Wednesday. Her injuries include a bone chipped out of her left knee, a torn ligament in her left knee, a bruised left kidney, internal bleeding, and injuries to her back and hip.

The victim believes Johnson tried to kill her because she is currently dating Johnson's ex-boyfriend.

