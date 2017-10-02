Woman allegedly brings drugs into jail and shares them

MORGAN CITY- A woman was arrested Friday afternoon on drug charges, and was booked again the same day for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail and distributing them.

Officers from the Morgan City Police Department responded to a residence on Florence Street for a narcotics complaint. At the scene, Mandi Hatfield was identified as a suspect in the investigation.

Hatfield was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Morgan City Jail.

Shortly after her incarceration, officers responded to the jail regarding a narcotics investigation. At the jail, officers once again identified Hatfield as a suspect. Authorities say, Hatfield allegedly entered jail with illicit drugs. She was found with suboxone, alprazolam and methamphetamine in her possession.

Officers also learned that Hatfield had distributed suspected methamphetamine to another inmate. Hatfield was additionally charged and book again.

She was charged with possession of three illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution.