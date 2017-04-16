Woman allegedly attempts to shoot two people, arrested for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she allegedly attempted to shoot two individuals at an apartment complex in March.

Police arrested Latisha Cage for attempted first-degree murder after she and two others attacked a female victim and the female victim's boyfriend.

According to the female victim, on March 25 just before 1 a.m., she and her boyfriend were exiting an apartment when she was attacked by Cage and two other individuals.

The victim told authorities she ran back towards the apartment when Cage fired a gun at her several times. She said Cage then fired the gun at her boyfriend.

The victim said that her boyfriend was in a prior relationship with one of the two individuals that were involved in the attack, and they also have a child together, according to arrest records.

The victim positively identified Cage from a photograph that was presented, according to arrest records.

Cage was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charge. Her bond was set at $100,000.