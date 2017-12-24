Woman airlifted from cruise ship near Louisiana coast on Christmas Eve

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship Sunday morning.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the ship was 100 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana when the incident occurred.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report from the cruise ship 'Vision of the Seas' of a 23-year-old woman suffering from suspected internal bleeding from a prior incident.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a helicopter aircrew. The aircrew arrived on scene at 10 a.m. and hoisted the woman from the cruise ship.

She was then transferred to Jefferson Medical Center in New Orleans.

The survivor was reported to be in stable condition.