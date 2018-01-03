Woman adopts dog who had same heart surgery as her

Photo: Spokane Human Society

SPOKANE, WA- A woman adopted a dog after finding out the two had the same heart procedure.

According to ABC News 7, Bruno was brought to the Spokane Humane Society where it was discovered he needed surgery to correct a severe heart murmur.

In 1954 Sue Blankenship had the same heart procedure.

When she heard about Bruno through a friend, she rallied family members to help her raise funds for Bruno's almost $4,000 vet bills.

Thanks to the donations, Bruno was able to have surgery before Christmas.