Woman admits to stabbing 85-year-old man

Photo: WWL-TV

TERRYTOWN- Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman admitted to stabbing an 85-year-old man inside a home in Terrytown.

Deputies went to check on the man whose relatives had not heard from him in days. They were greeted at the door by 46-year-old Krystal Behrens, according to WWL-TV.

The man's lifeless body was found at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in his home in the 600 block of National Avenue. Authorities say Behrens was the roommate of the man.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

WWL-TV reports the coroner said the victim may have been dead for days. Authorities say it appears that the victim was stabbed one time.

Behrens will be booked on one count of second-degree murder. Authorities say she is being treated for "psychiatric conditions."