Woman admits to smoking meth before crash; two children hurt

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an impaired woman Saturday after she was involved in a crash which injured her two children.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Rhonda Buche crashed her truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road around 2 p.m. Buche was injured along with her two children, ages 7 and 8, who were not properly restrained.

All three were transported to Our Lady of the Lake for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies found several baggies containing shards of crystal meth as well as a digital scale with a powder substance inside of a bag in the vehicle. While interviewing Buche, an officer noticed that she was displaying obvious signs of impairment.

Buche admitted to smoking crystal meth roughly two hours before the crash.

Both children will be admitted to the hospital for treatment. The 8-year-old boy was scheduled for surgery after it was discovered he suffered internal injuries to his abdomen.

Buche was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of driving while intoxicated, child endangerment, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, unrestrained child, possession of meth, cruelty to juveniles, and possession of drug paraphernalia.