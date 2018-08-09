Woman accused of trying to steal lottery tickets, pulling gun on cashier

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman who attempted to steal lottery tickets from a local business.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the AM Mart Seafood on Highland Road. The arrest report states, that Barbara Kinchen tried to steal multiple Louisiana Lottery tickets before being stopped by a cashier.

Authorities say the cashier was able to take the tickets back from Kinchen. At that point, Kinchen allegedly pulled out a gun from her waistband and pointed the weapon at the cashier.

The cashier was able to lock Kinchen outside and call authorities. It was later discovered that Kinchen had been previously banned from the business.

Kichen was charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm and entry on or remaining in a place after being forbidden.