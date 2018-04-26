Woman accused of selling someone else's horse online

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Authorities say they arrested a woman accused of stealing someone else's horse and trying to sell it online.

Sarah Broussard, 27, allegedly used a fake name and advertised a horse for sale online. According to a release from the Department of Agriculture, the horse did not belong to her and the owner was unaware she was trying to sell it off.

At the time, the horse was being housed in Lafayette Parish where the owner didn't live. The owner didn't notice the horse was missing until they saw the advertisement online.

Broussard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail Wednesday for theft of property valued more than $500. If convicted, she could face a fine and/or jail time.