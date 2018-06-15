Woman accused of trying to help Islamic State denied bond

Photo: WTMJ

MILWAUKEE (AP) - An attorney for a Wisconsin woman accused of trying to plan terrorist attacks through hacked social media accounts says his client is lonely and wanted companionship online but never posed a real threat.

The arguments didn't sway U.S. District Judge Nancy Joseph. She said Friday that the allegations against 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais are concerning enough that she must be held without bond pending trial.

Prosecutors say the mother of seven tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State and provided them with information on how to make explosives and poisons. Authorities haven't connected her to any attacks.

Dais was arrested Wednesday in suburban Milwaukee. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Her public defender, John Campion, says Dais' common-law husband abandoned her last year.