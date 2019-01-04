43°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of trespassing, fighting officers at BREC park
BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing charges after being in a BREC park after dark and fighting responding officers.
The incident was reported at a park on Stanford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the arrest report, Britain Westbrook became angry when officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department asked why she was in the park after hours.
As Westbrook got out of her vehicle, a fight broke out. Authorities say Westbrook punched one officer in the jaw then kicked the other officer.
Even during processing, Westbrook didn't cooperate with officers. Authorities said Westbrook spit on an officer and threw some papers on the floor.
Westbrook was charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and trespassing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Gymnastics to host season opener vs No. 8 Cal
-
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses Restore Louisiana policies, government shutdown
-
Remington College picks up where Virginia College leaves off
-
Sheriff's office seizes 'Dukes of Hazzard' star's sprawling Livingston Parish property
-
Emergency crews respond to plane reportedly in trouble at BTR