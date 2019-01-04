Woman accused of trespassing, fighting officers at BREC park

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing charges after being in a BREC park after dark and fighting responding officers.

The incident was reported at a park on Stanford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the arrest report, Britain Westbrook became angry when officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department asked why she was in the park after hours.

As Westbrook got out of her vehicle, a fight broke out. Authorities say Westbrook punched one officer in the jaw then kicked the other officer.

Even during processing, Westbrook didn't cooperate with officers. Authorities said Westbrook spit on an officer and threw some papers on the floor.

Westbrook was charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and trespassing.