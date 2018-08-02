Woman accused of stealing package from neighbor's doorstep

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman who is accused of stealing her neighbor's Amazon package.

The theft was reported in the 13000 block of King Henry Drive. According to the arrest report, Danell Deen took the UPS package the doorstep and brought it to her house.

While being placed in the EBRSO unit, Deen kicked a responding deputy in the face.

At the scene, a second victim spoke with authorities and advised that Deen had passed through her carport and stole a chair for her backyard.

Deen was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and criminal trespassing.