Woman accused of stealing nearly $70k through food stamp, social security fraud
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Police arrested a woman for allegedly defrauding the state and federal government out of roughly $70,000.
According to Louisiana State Police, troopers and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services began a joint investigation into 33-year-old Crystal Harmon after being tipped off about her alleged scams. Through the investigation, authorities determined Harmon had defrauded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to the tune of $14,569. The program provides a monthly supplement for low-income families to buy food.
As the investigation continued, investigators connected to the Social Security Administration became involved. It was soon determined that Harmon also committed fraud against the U.S. government totaling $55,017 while claiming assistance for a child through the Social Security office.
Harmon was arrested on charges of felony theft, illegal transmission of momentary funds, computer fraud and maintaining false public records.
