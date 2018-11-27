48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from victim

2 hours 18 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 November 27, 2018 9:04 AM November 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE - Authorities in Ascension Parish have arrested a woman after she allegedly took a large amount of money that didn't belong to her.

On November 20, the sheriff's office received a complaint related to a suspect illegally taking money from a victim's account. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Alexis Johnston.

Authorities say that Johnston was authorized to access the account to pay the victim's financial obligations. Instead, the victim advised that Johnston withdrew nearly $4,000 in cash and put the funds into her personal account.

Johnston was arrested and charged with identity theft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days