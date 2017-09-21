Woman accused of stealing IDs to get $150K in FEMA money

BATBATON ROUGE- A Louisiana woman is accused of using stolen IDs to apply for $150,000 in disaster unemployment assistance after the August 2016 floods in Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Baton Rouge says a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Renata Foreman of Independence on six counts Wednesday, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges that she obtained identity information from about 62 people and used three stolen IDs to submit about 55 fraudulent claims with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Although the state administered the money, it came from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Foreman could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Calls to a number listed under her name got a series of fast beeps, followed by a dead line.