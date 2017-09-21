Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of stealing IDs to get $150K in FEMA money
BATBATON ROUGE- A Louisiana woman is accused of using stolen IDs to apply for $150,000 in disaster unemployment assistance after the August 2016 floods in Louisiana.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Baton Rouge says a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Renata Foreman of Independence on six counts Wednesday, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The indictment alleges that she obtained identity information from about 62 people and used three stolen IDs to submit about 55 fraudulent claims with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Although the state administered the money, it came from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Foreman could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Calls to a number listed under her name got a series of fast beeps, followed by a dead line.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
District attorney announces security bump at LSU home games
-
GoFundMe started in Donald Smart's honor
-
Surveillance video shows man stealing equipment intended for disabled children's fundraiser
-
Former BREC commissioner fatally shot outside home; Possibly connected to other shootings
-
Governor announces $10 million for Southern University infrastructure project