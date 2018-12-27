81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman accused of stealing from grocery store on Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman they say stole items from a local Neighborhood Walmart.

The incident was reported on Christmas Eve at a location on Coursey Boulevard. According to the arrest report, Lillie Smith was seen at one of the self-checkout registers.

Authorities say Smith placed multiple unscanned items into the bagging area. The total value of the unscanned items was $102.52.

Deputies learned that Smith fled the scene before they arrived. She was seen on camera running out of the store before getting into the passenger side of a vehicle. The driver and Smith then fled the scene.

Smith was later arrested and charged with theft.

