Woman accused of stealing $13K from inmate's bank account

Photo: The News-Star

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman is accused of obtaining an inmate's power of attorney and taking more than $13,000 out of his bank account.

The News-Star reported Monday that 50-year-old Melissa Robertson has been charged with exploitation of the infirm. An Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report says Robertson obtained power of attorney for the inmate in June 2017.

It says Robertson then withdrew the cash, leaving about $78 in the inmate's Chase bank account. It says the inmate's brother learned of the withdrawals later that year and now is suing Robertson.

The warrant says the brother has provided a psychological evaluation of the inmate that says the inmate meets the criteria for a mild intellectual disability. It's unclear if Robertson has an attorney to contact for comment.