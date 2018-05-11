81°
Woman accused of stalking man, sending 65,000 texts after date

Friday, May 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZ- A woman in Arizona is being accused of stalking and sending a man 65,000 text messages after a date.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades after finding her hiding in the man's bathtub in Paradise Valley, ABC 7 reports.

Investigators say Ades met the man online about a year ago. Records show that Ades sent the victim about 5,000 messages a day.

Ades sent a few disturbing messages including ones that said, "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood" according to ABC 7.

Officials say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking, and harassment.

