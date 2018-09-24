Woman accused of stabbing, killing man with kitchen knife

LAFOURCHE - A woman has been charged with murder after she stabbed a man following an argument.

On Saturday, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center after a man was taken in with a stab wound to the chest. The victim, 28-year-old Justin Nixon, was transferred to a New Orleans hospital where he later died.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Nixon had gotten into an argument with 28-year-old Shanell Thompson at her home in Bayou Blue. At some point, Thomas allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Nixon in the chest.

Detectives took Thompson into custody over the weekend and have charged her with Nixon's death. She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.