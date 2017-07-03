Woman accused of stabbing brother, injuring EMS worker

CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies arrested Tiah Bradley after investigators say she got into a physical fight with her brother that turned into a stabbing.

According to arrest documents, obtained by WBRZ Monday morning, Bradley armed herself with a knife and stabbed her brother in the torso and neck from behind.

Bradley was also injured in the Sunday incident off Blackwater Road and received treatment.



Documents show Bradley became combative in the ambulance. An EMS worker was punched in the face, which led to a bloody nose, and a sheriff's deputy was kicked.

Bradley has been charged with attempted murder from the stabbing and battery charges for the EMS worker and police officer she attacked.

