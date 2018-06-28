Woman accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

On June 14, deputies were called to the Scotlandville Substation in reference to a sexual assault committed against a juvenile. The mother of the victim advised that someone had touched the girl's private parts under and over her clothing.

The person who allegedly touched the girl was identified as Renee Walker.

During an interview on Saturday, Walker denied the claims. She went on to say that if anyone had assaulted the girl, it would have been one of the boyfriends of the victim's mother.

The arrest report shows that Walker was not able to give the names of any of the men. She later admitted she might have touched the girl's privates while picking her up.

Walker is facing a charge of molestation of a juvenile or person with physical/mental disability.