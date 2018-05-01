Woman accused of sending threatening emails to area school

74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, May 01 2018
BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing charges after sending multiple threatening emails to an area school.

The threats were directed at Kenilworth Middle School.

According to the arrest report, the first email was sent on April 16 with the title "Child Molester." Two other emails with the same title were received on April 18.  In one email the sender sent "B**** it's going down just like Parkland Fl."

The sender was identified as Robin Morris.

Authorities discovered the emails were sent from a Wal-Mart in Bogalusa. Morris allegedly used the WiFi at a Wal-Mart to send the emails. 

Morris is charged with terrorizing and stalking. She was previously arrested on similar charges associated with threats made against the same school.

