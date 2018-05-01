74°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of sending threatening emails to area school
BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing charges after sending multiple threatening emails to an area school.
The threats were directed at Kenilworth Middle School.
According to the arrest report, the first email was sent on April 16 with the title "Child Molester." Two other emails with the same title were received on April 18. In one email the sender sent "B**** it's going down just like Parkland Fl."
The sender was identified as Robin Morris.
Authorities discovered the emails were sent from a Wal-Mart in Bogalusa. Morris allegedly used the WiFi at a Wal-Mart to send the emails.
Morris is charged with terrorizing and stalking. She was previously arrested on similar charges associated with threats made against the same school.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after BR street fight
-
Closures expected on Essen Lane for traffic light installation
-
LSUPD officer wanted for striking, holding girlfriend hostage captured
-
Closures expected on Essen Lane for traffic light installation
-
Supports in place; Light-duty construction to resume at downtown library