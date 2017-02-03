Woman accused of selling stolen gun in Assumption Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE – Deputies in Assumption Parish say a Berwick woman has been accused of selling a stolen firearm.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said 39-year-old Kristie Blanchard was charged with theft of a firearm Thursday night.

Falcon said investigators received information that Blanchard had sold a firearm that had been reported stolen. Deputies were able to recover the stolen firearm.

Blanchard was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Jail and booked with the above charges. She remains in custody pending a bond hearing.