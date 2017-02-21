Woman accused of robbing Baker store with stun gun

BAKER – Police say a Baton Rouge teen has been arrested after she robbed a Baker Family Dollar and threatened a store manager with a stun gun.

Baker Police report that Damecia Matthews, 19, was charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Family Dollar store located on Main Street on Jan. 11. An assistant store manager said three women entered the store accompanied by a young child between the ages of four to six.

The manager said one woman tried to leave the store with a small portable heater. After stopping the woman and telling her to return the item, the store manager said he noticed the other women had other small items inside their pockets.

When the manager tried to confront the group outside the store, he said Matthews pulled out a stun gun and said she would “tase” him if he tried to stop them. The group then fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord.

Police say security video from the store corroborated the manager’s statement. Police were unable to verify what happened in front of the store. During the investigation, Matthew’s mother reviewed the video and positively identified her daughter as one of the women involved in the robbery.

Baker Police say Matthews has a criminal history that includes multiple thefts and robberies. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday on the above charges.