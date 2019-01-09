Woman accused of putting her baby in freezer, closing lid

60°
54 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 January 09, 2019 12:24 PM January 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WNDU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman accused of placing her 8-month-old baby into a freezer has been charged with child abuse.
  
News outlets report that authorities say 19-year-old Brittany C. Smith placed the infant in a freezer and closed the lid last week in Johnson City.
  
An affidavit provided to WJHL-TV says a witness saw Smith holding a small child next to the unused freezer in their backyard. The resident went outside to speak with Smith and found her in the crawlspace under their home.
  
The baby was found in the freezer, which had about an inch of standing water inside. The child was taken to a hospital, but no condition has been released.
  
Smith was also charged with neglect and burglary. It's unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

