Woman accused of practicing law without license, keeping settlement check

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman who was practicing law without a license.

The victim told authorities she was involved in a car accident and hired Jameka Martin as her attorney. According to the victim, Martin received a settlement check for $1,700 for the claim.

The contract between the victim and the alleged attorney said, Martin would receive 36 percent of the check. According to the victim, Martin kept the whole thing.

The victim tried to contact Martin to no avail. It was also discovered that Martin had an active warrant out for her arrest for unrelated charges. At that point, the victim contacted the Louisiana Bar Association and learned that Martin didn't have a license to practice law.

Martin is charged with felony theft.