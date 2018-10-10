73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman accused of practicing law without license, keeping settlement check

2 hours 42 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 5:35 AM October 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman who was practicing law without a license.

The victim told authorities she was involved in a car accident and hired Jameka Martin as her attorney. According to the victim, Martin received a settlement check for $1,700 for the claim.

The contract between the victim and the alleged attorney said, Martin would receive 36 percent of the check. According to the victim, Martin kept the whole thing.

The victim tried to contact Martin to no avail. It was also discovered that Martin had an active warrant out for her arrest for unrelated charges. At that point, the victim contacted the Louisiana Bar Association and learned that Martin didn't have a license to practice law.

Martin is charged with felony theft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days