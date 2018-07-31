Woman accused of kicking car door, hitting child in face during fight

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges after a child was injured during an attempted street fight.

The incident was reported Monday at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Victoria Drive. At the scene, the child's mother informed authorities that her 8-year-old daughter was kicked in the face by 27-year-old Jasmine Wilson.

According to the arrest report Wilson, armed with a Taser and a knife, tried to fight the girl's mother. Wilson said she was armed because she was in fear for her life.

Video recordings from the scene showed that Wilson was the aggressor.

She was seen standing in the street yelling at the victim in an attempt to get her the woman. At that point, the woman attempted to close her car door. Then, the video showed Wilson kick the door which hit the 8-year-old girl in the face.

The girl sustained injuries to her top and bottom lip.

Wilson is charged with cruelty to a juvenile, aggravated assault, and criminal damage.