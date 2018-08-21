Woman accused of hit-and-run, leading deputies on chase

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman after she hit a family member's vehicle then fled from authorities.

The crash was reported on Monday in the parking lot of the funeral home on Jefferson Highway. According to the arrest report, Melissa Mitchener rammed into the victim's vehicle then drove off. There were two occupants in the victim's vehicle at the time of the crash.

The victim reported the crash and deputies arrived at the scene. At some point, Mitchener returned to the funeral home. Reports say that deputies attempted to speak with her, but she fled the scene for the second time.

Mitchener drove erratically down Airline Highway as she tried to evade arrest. Eventually, Mitchener stopped at an intersection but she refused to unlock her door for deputies.

Law enforcement attempted multiple times to shatter Mitchener's window but couldn’t. Finally, Mitchener unlocked her door.

The arrest report states that deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Mitchener's breath. The report also states that she admitted to hitting the victim's vehicle in the parking lot.

Mitchener was charged with hit and run and flight from an officer.