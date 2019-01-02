Woman accused of firing gun at cars after fight in nail salon

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a woman after she allegedly opened fire on people following a fight at a local nail salon.

The incident was reported Monday at a business in the 6000 block of Airline Highway.

Officers soon met the suspect, identified as Keyoun Jones, at the scene near the corner of Airline Highway and Greenwell Street. Police say Jones was attempting to flee when the officers pulled her over.

Jones told authorities she was getting her nails done when several people entered the business and attacked her. After the fight, Jones allegedly went to her vehicle in the parking lot and armed herself with a handgun.

Jones told police she fired multiple shots into the air to scare the people who attacked her. She claimed the attackers then got in separate cars and tried to run her over, prompting her to fire at the vehicles.

Witnesses told police that Jones never pointed her gun in the air and instead fired at the vehicles as they fled the area.

Jones was booked on illegal discharge of a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.