Woman accused of filing false student aid applications, taking money

NEW ORLEANS - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly falsified student loan applications.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Kendra Graves applied for financial aid at Delgado Community College for 15 individuals without their knowledge or consent. She then used the funds, approximately $200,000, for her own personal use.

Graves was charged with theft of government funds and identity theft. If convicted she could face more than 10 years in jail, fines, and three years of supervised release.

A photo of Graves wasn't provided.