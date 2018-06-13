Woman accused of fatally poisoning husband held without bond

BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested on murder charges after authorities said she poisoned two men is being held without bond.

Court records show that a judge has ordered Meshelle Hale to be held without bond. Hale is accused of fatally poisoning two men, both of whom she claimed were her husbands.

At least one of the men died as a result of the poisoning, authorities said, and the second died later but had been sick from poisoning.

Hale was arrested last week shortly after WBRZ first reported on the warrant filed for her arrest.