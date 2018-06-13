80°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of fatally poisoning husband held without bond
BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested on murder charges after authorities said she poisoned two men is being held without bond.
Court records show that a judge has ordered Meshelle Hale to be held without bond. Hale is accused of fatally poisoning two men, both of whom she claimed were her husbands.
At least one of the men died as a result of the poisoning, authorities said, and the second died later but had been sick from poisoning.
Hale was arrested last week shortly after WBRZ first reported on the warrant filed for her arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD replacing pumps after heavy flooding on I-110 Tuesday
-
Vintage car locked up at repair shop for 15 months, owner wants...
-
More street flooding Wednesday as brief storm hits Baton Rouge
-
Truck carrying live chickens overturns on La. highway
-
Victim dies after North Donmoor shooting, police investigating
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...