Woman accused of fatally poisoning her 'husbands' claims she's being held illegally

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of killing her husband and another man she claimed to be married to believes she's being held on an 'unlawful hold'.

A lawsuit filed by Meshell Hale's lawyer Tuesday claims she's being kept in custody despite paying her bond earlier this month. The suit alleges that she paid the $150,000 earlier this month but is being held at the request of the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office as they await a bond hearing Friday.

Hale's attorney is urging that she be released immediately.

Hale was arrested last month after evidence led police to believe she fatally poisoned Damian Skipper, a man she told hospital staff she was married to, in 2015. His cause of death had originally been ruled a heart attack by doctors.

Authorities began to suspect Hale in Skipper's death after she became embroiled in the death investigation of her real husband, Arthur Noflin, in New Orleans. Noflin's body was found in a burning car, but it was revealed he suffered from some of the same symptoms as Skipper before his death.

A lawsuit filed by Noflin's insurance company reveals he signed off on a change to his life insurance policy less than a year before his death. The documents named Meshell Hale as the sole beneficiary of his $750,000 policy in July 2015. He was found dead in March of 2016.