Woman accused of crashing car, causing damage to cemetery

DRY PRONG, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff's office has charged a woman accused of crashing her car, causing damage to a cemetery.



The Town Talk reported Tuesday that the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 32-year-old Felicia Ruiz.



Sheriff Steven McCain said in a statement that it appears that the crash was caused by Ruiz not paying attention. McCain says it appears she ran off the road, hit gravestones, and fled from the scene. The newspaper says photos of the damage done at Dry Prong Cemetery were shared on social media earlier this month.



It's unclear if Ruiz has a lawyer who could comment.