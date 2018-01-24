Woman accused of contractor fraud was paid over $100k for flood renovations

BATON ROUGE- A woman arrested Friday has been accused of posing as a licensed contractor, and was paid over $100,000 for flood renovations that still remain incomplete.

51-year-old Tarodel Grey of Geismar was booked with two counts of residential contractor fraud and one count of forgery.

In Oct. 2016, Grey signed a contract with a flood victim stating that she would make repairs to a home that had been damaged by the flood. Grey presented the victim with a certificate from the State Licensing Board for Contractors, which detectives later learned was not valid.

The victim paid Grey an astounding $62,000 for work that still remains incomplete to this day.

On Jan. 11, detectives investigated a report made by a Baker resident whose home had flooded in 2016. The victim stated that Grey was paid $40,000 to perform renovations to the victim's home.

Authorities say that the victim was unsatisfied with the work performed, and that Grey had failed to adhere to the specified renovations set forth in the contract.

The victim called Grey's employer, Whirl Wind Inc., to complain about the work. The company told the victim that Grey worked for them, but was not a licensed contractor. Whirl Wind, Inc. wrote Grey a letter advising her to stop operating any business under their name.

Detectives later found out that Grey was working as a secretary at Whirl Wind, Inc. during the time of the renovations.