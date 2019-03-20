Woman accused of beating juvenile with phone

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies arrested a woman accused of beating a juvenile over the weekend.

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call at a location on Highway 308 in Labadieville Saturday afternoon. At the scene, deputies encountered a young juvenile with noticeable injuries to his face, forehead, neck, and arms.

While interviewing witnesses, authorities learned 37-year-old Sierra Thibodaux had hit the child several times in the head with a cell phone.

Thibodaux's charges include cruelty to a juvenile with force or violence.