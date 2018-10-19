Woman accused of abusing, stealing from mother

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly abused her mother and stole money from her bank account.

Authorities were contacted by an employee of Elderly Protective Services in July 2017 in reference to a complaint of physical abuse. In April of that year, the victim was admitted to the hospital with injuries allegedly inflicted on her by Charlene McCorey and another woman.

The victim said the suspects physically abused her and spent her money without her consent. The arrest report states, that the victim was awarded $92,000 in insurance money. McCorey and the second suspect went into the victim's bank account and used it on themselves.

The victim advised she ask the suspects to stop, but they refused.

McCorey is charged with forgery and exploitation of a person with infirmities. The report didn't say if the other suspect would face any charges.