Woman accused of abusing man in nursing home

Friday, May 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A woman is behind bars for allegedly kicking an elderly disabled man at a nursing home.

The incident happened in December 2016 at Afffinity Nurse and Rehab Center. The victim has several health issues that impairs movement. Because of these issues the victim uses a wheelchair.

The employee that abused the man was identified as Flora Williams.

A witness noticed the victim attempting to get out of a chair he was sitting in when he put his feet on Williams. At that point, Williams allegedly kicked the victim three times and yelled at the man.

Williams is charged with simple battery of the infirm.

