Woman accused of abandoning 2 toddlers with babysitter

2 hours 4 minutes 24 seconds ago April 24, 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24 2017 April 24, 2017 8:36 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NOLA.com

GRETNA - A 20-year-old New Orleans-area woman is accused of abandoning her two toddlers with a babysitter she'd found through Facebook.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen Boyd says deputies reached Mariah Lebouef of Kenner after the babysitter called Sunday, saying Lebouef had been gone six days and wasn't answering her phone.

Online booking records indicate she was held Monday without bond on a fugitive warrant, with bond at $500 on a child desertion charge. It was not clear whether Lebouef has an attorney.

Boyd told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the babysitter said she'd agreed to watch the children from Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday. She said Lebouef asked her Wednesday to keep the 1- and 2-year-old because she'd been evicted.

She said she saw Lebouef the last time Thursday.

The children were turned over to a state agency.

