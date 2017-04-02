Woman abandons 2-year-old for nearly 15 hours to do drugs

Photo: EBRSO

ZACHARY - A woman was arrested Friday after she left a 2-year-old child alone for more than 14 hours to do drugs with a friend.

Deputies responded to a home on Samuels Road after receiving a report that a child had been left alone at the residence when child's grandfather visited the home around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

According to arrest records, deputies discovered 24-year-old Wendy Jackson had left the child alone in the home around 10 p.m. Thursday night to do powder cocaine with a friend in Baton Rouge. Jackson reportedly returned to the home around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Jackson claims she left the child with her cousin, who she said was unaware because she was sleeping in another room at the residence. Deputies later interviewed the cousin who confirmed she was unaware of the situation until she was awoken.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for child desertion and an outstanding warrant.